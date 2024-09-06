Georgia School Shooting Victim Remembered As Great Father And Husband

Math teacher and football defensive coordinator Richard Aspinwall was one of four people who died during a Georgia school shooting. Suspected shooter Colt Gray opened fire at Apalachee High School where Aspinwall worked.

Aspinwall was hit with gunfire. Now, his co-workers and students are remembering their coach and teacher. They describe him as both a loving father and husband. Head coach Mike Hancock shared his thoughts about Aspinwall.

"He was a great dad, man, and a great father," Hancock said. "He loved his two girls. And he loved his wife. He did happen to love the game of football and he was well respected around this area."

According to Hancock, the entire staff is shaken by the school shooting. They're mourning Aspinwall as well as the other victims. Math teacher Christina Irimie and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo also died in the shooting.

"We've got a staff that's hurting," Hancock added. "This staff has been together for two years and Ricky has been a big part of it. It's tough."

Georgia School Shooting Victim Remembered

A native of Georgia, Aspinwall was hired by Hancock during last season. He previously worked at Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville. But he agreed to come to the high school to work a defensive coordinator and math teacher. His old school offered a tribute to the late coach.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of former Mountain View High School teacher and coach Ricky Aspinwall, who lost his life at Apalachee High School today," Mountain View High School Athletics said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this tragic time."

Meanwhile, Buford High School football coach Brandon Gill shared on X that he was "unbelievably heartbroken over the loss of our dear friend."

"@CoachAwall .... He was truly as great as they come. Helluva human being. Would do anything for anyone. Amazing husband, father, teacher and coach. I'll never forget you, brother!" Gill added.

Likewise, one of his players also shared a tribute.

"It's just so hard to think that somebody that you spent so much time with, because this is my second year with coach, but spending so much time, like family basically," said sophomore football player, Isaiah Hooks. "So, turning around, knowing that he's not going to be there."