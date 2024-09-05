Georgia School Shooter's Identity Revealed

Authorities have revealed the identity of the shooter at a Georgia school. It would appear the gunman was a student at Apalachee High School. Authorities alleged that 14-year-old Colton Gray committed the deadly shooting at the school.

According to Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey, Gray fired the first shots at around 10:20 in the morning on Wednesday. Minutes later he surrendered when a school resource officer confronted him.

The 14-year-old surrendered before any harm came his way. According to Horsey, the state will pursue charges of murder against Gray and try him as an adult. At least 4 people died in the shooting with multiple people injured. Nine people are in the hospital with gunshot wounds. Two had to be airlifted.

"My heart hurts for these kids, my heart hurts for our community, but I want to make it very clear that hate will not prevail in this county," Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said. "I want that to be very clear and known. Love will prevail over what happened today."

Mass Shooter Identity Revealed

Authorities are questioning the shooter about the incident. As of right now, they haven't revealed any of his motives to the public. However, the shooter apparently had no connections to his victims outside of being a student at the school.

"None that I'm aware of," Barrow County Sheriff Smith said.

Following the shooting, the Georgia governor directed resources to the high school.

"I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said.

"We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation."

As soon as the situation was under control. Apalachee High School evacuated its students. It had been under lockdown during the shooting.

"The Barrow County Sheriff's Office says this is for the safety of everyone right now. Please do not visit your child's school at this time. We cannot release students during a lockdown," the school district said in a statement. "We will let you know as soon as BCSO says it is all clear for dismissal."