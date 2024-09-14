Georgia School Releases Next Steps Video After Deadly Shooting

Following a deadly shooting that killed four, a Georgia school is looking to the future and charting the road to return to normalcy. Apalachee High School released a next steps video on what parents and students can expect.

Principal Jessica Rehberg and Superintendent Dr. Dallas LeDuff appeared in the video to discuss the road ahead. You can check out the video below, but I'll also summarize it as well. Both extended a message of gratitude and support to their teachers and staff.

They want both staff, students, and parents to know that there are resources such as counseling available to them. While most of the schools in the county have returned to class, Apalachee High School is still closed for the time being.

Rehberg said she plans to open the Georgia school on September 23 but that may change. Both want the proper resources, scheduling, and transportation resolved beforehand.

The Georgia school message comes days after Rehberg also shared a message of support for her community as well.

"I miss you, and I love this community. One week ago this morning, our lives were changed forever, and we tragically lost four people who will always be a part of us. My heart is with their family and those who are recovering," she shared in her video message.

Georgia School Looks Forward

She also shared a message of appreciation for her staff as well.

"Staff are truly the best. You are the most important part of CHEE Nation — you make us who we are — you are loved. You are needed. Thank you for taking the hard steps to walk back on campus. I know many of you want to be back in our beloved Apalachee building and I know some of you aren't ready. While we do not have the specific plans for returning back to school, we respect how you are feeling. We hope to have some more information to share with you very soon," she added in her video statement

Additionally, she urged those affected by the Georgie school shooting to reach out and get any help that they need.

She said, "There are resources available to help you or your student through this incredibly difficult time. That includes counseling at schools and the Community Recovery Center (CRC) at the Barrow County Leisure Services Center at 175 2nd Street in Winder. I strongly encourage you or your student to talk to someone and let them know it's perfectly understandable to feel a number of emotions right now. The CRC has counselors, therapy dogs, and other support that might be helpful to you and your family."

