Georgia Mom Found Dead After Vanishing From Walmart

Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez, 25, was last seen in a Walmart in Cornelia, Georgia on October 22, 2024. One day later, Rodriguez-Ramirez's mother and her fiancée, Julio Tovor, reported her missing just one day later. A week later, the remains of what is believed to be Rodriguez Ramirez were found near the Walmart and police arrested a suspect who had allegedly abducted and murdered Rodriguez-Ramirez.

The remains were found on Furniture Drive, very close to the Cornelia Walmart store where Rodriguez Ramirez was last seen, confirmed by Habersham County Coroner Kasey McEntire, according to 11 Alive. These remains were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Medical Examiner's Office where they will conduct an autopsy.

GBI officers also arrested a 24-year-old man named Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanches in Atlanta. Officers took Rivera-Sanches to the Habersham County Detention Center and was booked on kidnapping charges. He will also be charged with the murder of Rodriguez-Ramirez Once GBI finishes their investigation, they will hand in the case to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

Reported Missing, Found Dead

Rodriguez-Ramirez went to the Cornelia store on October 22 to sell a photograph. Her fiancée waited for her to return when he received a text at around 9:30 p.m. "I am waiting for the brother to pick him up," reads the message. However, Tovar was immediately suspicious. "It didn't make sense. She doesn't talk like that," he said. He had been messaging Rodriguez-Ramirez before he received the strange text.

The next morning, Tovar woke up and Rodriguez-Ramirez was nowhere to be found. Feeling something was terribly wrong, he contacted Carmen Ramirez, Minelys's mother, to ask if she had seen Minelys since last night. She didn't, and they both reported Rodriguez-Ramirez missing on October 23.

Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez, who is the mother of a 9-year-old, moved to Georgia from Puerto Rico six years ago. She accepted a job at Mt. Vernon Hills Inc., and she later separated from her daughter after she moved back to Puerto Rico with her father. "Minelys talked about her daughter a lot. She treasured her daughter," said Tovar.

Authorities were then able to locate Rodriguez-Ramirez's vehicle on Hazel Creek Road, just five miles from the Cornelia Walmart. With the ongoing investigation on what are believed to be her remains, there are no further details regarding her cause of death.