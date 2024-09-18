Georgia Man Receives A $1.4 Million Speeding Ticket For Going 90 In A 55 MPH Zone

Perhaps we're on the precipice of a national no-speeding mandate! Per WSAV, Connor Cato received the shock of his life in Georgia when he was given a $1.4 million ticket for speeding. Cato was doing 90 in a 55 MPH zone when the Georgia State Patrol pulled him over. When he realized how much money he'd have to pay, he called to make sure he wasn't looking at a typo.

"'$1.4 million,' the lady told me on the phone. I said, 'This might be a typo.' And she said, 'No sir, you either pay the amount on the ticket or you come to court on Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m.,'" Cato told the outlet. A criminal defense attorney, Sneh Patel, also remarked on the staggering amount of money.

"I mean I can't imagine someone would have to pay $1.4 million for not showing up for a speeding ticket," Patel stated. "At first when I was asked about this, I thought it was a clerical error. But then [Cato] told me you followed up and apparently, it's not a clerical error. But again, I have never seen something like this, ever."

Reportedly, Patel mentioned that misdemeanor charges in Georgia can only go up to $1,000. "It's a misdemeanor of high and aggravated nature, it will be $5,000," Patel stated. "Now, the bond amount should be relevant to that so for misdemeanor, you wouldn't see bond amounts over $5,000 -- maybe $10,000 just to ensure if it's a crime that involves violence or if you're anticipating they will commit more crimes, it would set a higher amount or if you think they won't show for court, you set a higher amount.

"But not $1.4 million — that's something that goes into cases that are drug trafficking, murders or aggravated assaults, something of that nature," Patel concluded. Savannah officials offered a clarification, stating that anyone caught driving over 35 MPH above the speed limit had to appear in court. Afterward, a judge would determine the actual fine over the "placeholder" amount.

Joshua Peacock, a representative for Savannah's city government, put a pin on the situation. "We do not issue that placeholder as a threat to scare anybody into court. Even if this person heard differently from somebody in our organization."