Live Updates: At Least Two Dead In Mass Shooting At Georgia High School, One Suspect In Custody

(1:11 PM EST): A law enforcement source close to CNN confirmed that at least two people have been killed.

Update 3 (12:07 PM EST): One suspect has been taken into custody, per the Barrow County Sheriff's Office. "Casualties have been reported, however details on the number or their conditions is not available at this time," a subsequent statement reads.

(12:03 PM EST): A hospital source has informed CNN that multiple patients with gunshot wounds related to the shooting have arrived.

Update (11:55 AM EST): Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp, has addressed the shooting on X. "I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state," he writes.

"We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation." It's presently unclear if the shooter is still active.

Georgia High School Under Lockdown Due To School Shooting

Original story as follows: Apalachee High School is currently under lockdown due to the presence of an active shooter. The Georgia high school, per Fox 5, was cleared of its students and faculty amid reports of gunfire. Students congregated at the school's football stadium while the situation continued. A few local news outlets reported around six ambulances showing up to the school to tend to any injured people.

As of now, at least one person has been airlifted to a nearby medical facility. Multiple others have been injured, but exact numbers aren't currently known. While the situation develops, people directly affiliated with the school took to social media to try and keep everyone aware of the ongoing tragedy.

"Shooting at my daughters school, Apalachee HS. She stayed home this morning bc of dual enrollment. This has been a huge fear of mine for years. Reports from inside school are saying 4 shot but not confirmed yet. I'll post any updates I get from inside the school," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user stated.

Another loose, unconfirmed update states the following: "Unconfirmed report: Apalachee High School shooter is dead. A coach and two teachers are dead. Several injuries. Parents are able to pick up their kids at the school."

"School shooting at Apalachee High School in Walton County Georgia. News won't say yet but one lady said 4 shot, coach and 2 teachers killed, one person air ambulance," another unconfirmed update reports.