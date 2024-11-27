Georgia Father Kills Parents And 14-Year-Old Son In Triple Murder

A Georgia father named Junior Thomas Babcock, 42, was arrested by police for the alleged murder of his parents and his 14-year-old son, LJ Babcock. The three victims were found dead at their home with gunshot wounds.

The victims include Connie and Daniel Babcock, Junior Thomas' parents, and the aforementioned LJ Babcock. Officers from the Chatham County Police Department arrived at a Quaco Trail residence and arrested Junior Thomas Babcock shortly after, according to the department's social media. They would later charge him with three counts of murder.

"The investigation is active and ongoing. However, detectives do not anticipate any additional arrests in this case," reads an update issued by the Chatham County Police Department. "The Chatham County Police Department will not have any further comment on this investigation."

A Family, Torn

At the moment, there is no information regarding the shooting's motive. Nevertheless, the deaths of Connie, Daniel, and LJ Babcock have torn the family apart. "We've lost two special people and not counting little junior, the son," Redgie Oglesby, Connie and Daniel's nephew, told WTOC. "I mean he was doing so good. We just really want answers."

"You couldn't meet a better woman; you couldn't meet a better woman," Oglesby said about Connie. "Connie Babcock deserves. I know where she's at, she's in heaven and Daniel Babcock the same way. They have a large family, a large family. They adopted Junior Thomas and Micheal into the family when they were babies and grew them up all the way up."

Leon McBride, Connie and Daniel's son-in-law talked about LJ with WSAV. "LJ Babcock loved to be outdoors. Fishing was his greatest passion," he said. "His smile was infectious. The lives of his friends, family, and schoolmates will forever be changed by his presence and now by his absence."

Following the news of the victims' deaths, Paige Collins, Babcock's older sister, set up a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses for Connie, Daniel, and LJ Babcock. She talks very fondly about his little brother, LJ.

"He loved fishing, gaming, and making people smile. He was loved by everyone and loved to make everyone laugh," Connie wrote. "We are all heartbroken by how sudden and unexpected this was. He was just a teenager and didn't deserve this."