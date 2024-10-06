Georgia Cop, “Investigator Of The Year,” Shot And Killed After Breaking Into Neighbor’s Home

A Georgia police officer, Aubree Horton, reportedly tried to break into his neighbor's home. Once inside, the homeowner fired his gun in self-defense and killed Horton. The City of Atlanta Police Department gave the 9-year veteran the "Investigator of the Year" award on September 24, just a week and a half before his death.

On Friday, October 4, Horton approached his neighbor's home located in Orknew Way in the St. Andrews Country Club neighborhood. It was around 5 a.m. when the incident took place.

"On an attempted burglary, we understand that an individual attempted to gain entry into the residence," said Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. "Once inside, the homeowner produced a firearm in self-defense and shot the individual. At this time, the individual is deceased."

Preliminary reports aren't clear on exactly what was the motive behind Horton's break-in or possible burglary. Apparently, Horton wasn't completely unfamiliar with the area. "We believe the burglar lived in the neighborhood," added Pounds. "This is an active investigation, and there are many details we're still working to uncover."

An Incident Under Investigation

Authorities theorize that this incident might be a result of a mental health episode or the use of narcotics. Nevertheless, the Atlanta Police Department issued a statement about Horton, who was off-duty when the incident happened. "We are working closely with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office to learn more about what occurred as they continue to investigate."

Many residents and neighbors were shocked by the incident. "I've lived here for five years, and I can promise you, this isn't something you expect to see here," said resident Milton Johnston. Another neighbor said: "It's right here in your neighborhood and a golfing community and a place where you really think this would never happen."

The City of Atlanta Police Department celebrated its 2024 Crime is Toast Awards on September 24. There, police awarded Aubree Horton with the "Investigator of the Year" award. The award recognized Horton's efforts in Leondre Flynt's case in 2023.

"On Tuesday, September 24, the Atlanta Police Foundation hosted the 20th Annual Crime is Toast Awards," reads a Facebook post made by the Atlanta Police Department. "It was an extraordinary moment for our dedicated officers, civilians, and community members as we celebrated their unwavering commitment to our beloved city."