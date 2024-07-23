Georgia Boy Holds Heartbreaking Sign Asking For Donations To Help Bury His Mother

In Lindale, Georgia, people saw something truly terrible. Kayden Ely, an 11-year-old boy, was holding up a sign that read, "Please help bury my mama." Per WSBTV, Ely's mother, Shannon Mount, went into cardiac arrest on July 8. Paramedics were able to temporarily revive her, but she later passed away while she was on life support on July 16.

Having few others to turn to, Ely took his sign and stood next to nearby railroad tracks, hoping to spread his message. Answering the call to arms, multiple people took Ely's pleas to Channel 2 Action News. A family friend, Jennifer Grissom, started a GoFundMe page to further assist Ely. (Which you can find here.)

"Shannon was a straight shooter. [Mount] didn't sugarcoat anything and was always ready to tell you off if you needed it. She loved her kids fiercely, even when life got messy," a few family members wrote. "[Mount] wouldn't want anyone to dress up her life to be what it wasn't. She was raw, real, and unapologetic. She wasn't a perfect mother or housewife, but she tried her best."

As of this writing, the donation threshold has been crossed. Indeed, the $7,100 goal has been reached with $38,987 donated so far. However, the GoFundMe page emphasizes that any additional donations will go directly to necessities for Ely. "Anything over the funeral amount that is donated will go to Kayden for anything he may need- clothes, school, anything for his future including college!"

The community rallied behind Ely almost immediately with people putting out the word across their social media accounts. "I came across a heartbreaking photo of two young boys holding a sign, asking for help to bury their mom. If anyone can confirm that this is a legitimate need, I would like to match dollar-for-dollar donations up to $1,000 to support this family," one Facebook post begins, gaining a lot of traction for Ely's cause.

"Please share this post so it reaches more people who might be able to help. Together, we can make a difference in these boys' lives during this difficult time. Thank you for your support and generosity."