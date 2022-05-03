Willie Nelson and George Strait Team Up For Special Performance on Nelson's 89th Birthday

It was a great day in Texas after Willie Nelson decide to duet with the King of Country Music, George Strait. The pair finally got to meet on stage at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas partaking in the "Strait From Moody Center" festival. The venue was celebrating the grand opening of the 15,000+ seat arena. The performances included Nelson and Family, Strait, and Randy Rogers Band.

The country staples first began their set, singing "Sing One With Willie." The song was released back in 2019 on Strait's 30th studio album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, as was co-writing by Nelson, Strait, Buddy Cannon, and Bubba Strait. The duo was dressed similarly, wearing cowboy boots and hats, playing guitar alongside each other.

Strait began to sing, "Well, I've had a wonderful career / But I think it's quite queer / So I'm writin' this down in a song / I just couldn't resist / 'Cause it's a nice little twist / And I think you'll agree this is just wrong / I ain't never got to sing one with Willie / And I've held it inside long enough / Now I ain't too proud, I'm gonna shout it out loud / I ain't never got to sing one with Willie."

The pair also performed "Pancho and Lefty" which was a duet that was originally sung by the late Merle Haggard and Nelson. The song was recorded and written by Townes Van Zandt but was made famous by the duo. The shocking performance, which was on April 29, was also the same day as Nelson's 89th birthday. To celebrate him, Strait made the entire crowd serenade him with "Happy Birthday" as he left the stage following the performance.

The "Check Yes or No" country music singer is set to begin his Las Vegas Residency, Strait to Vegas, and will play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on July 30. According to the singer, he is also adding on eight tour dates in 2023.

Wille is set to host his annual 4th of July Picnic and Firework event in Austin, Texas at the Q2 Stadium. The event will feature Tyler Childers, Midland, Jason Isbell, and more. He recently released his 17th studio album, A Beautiful Time.

