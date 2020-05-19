If you've ever dreamed of sharing a cold one with the King of Country, now's your chance. George Strait and his tequila brand Código 1530 are giving fans the chance to win a virtual happy hour chat with the country legend.

Fans can enter through the charity fundraising platform Omaze. Every donation will give you a chance to win a video chat with Strait and a signed pair of Strait's custom Código 1530 boots. The winner will also be put up in 4-star hotel and will receive two VIP tickets to one of Strait's future concerts. (You'll be flown to the concert when it's safe to travel.)

The donations will benefit the James Beard Foundation's "Open for Good" campaign, which provides long-term support to independent restaurants and bars and supports the recovery and rebuilding of the independent restaurant industry. Money raised from the sweepstakes will be used to help these restaurants and bars remain a vital part of their communities as part of Código's continual COVID-19 relief efforts.

"I'm so excited to invite you to have a happy hour cocktail with me over video chat to sip on some Código 1530 tequila together," Strait said in a press release. "The best part is, every donation supports the James Beard Foundation's 'Open for Good' campaign to help independence restaurants and bars severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis."

The contest runs from May 19, 2020 to June 19, 2020.

"We are honored to be partnering with the James Beard Foundation to help the bars and restaurants we all love survive these trying times," Código 1530 co-founder and CEO Ron Snyder said in a press release.

Strait and Código recently helped bartenders who are out of work due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by donating 30 percent of its proceeds from online orders to the United States Bartenders Guild (USBG) National Charity Foundation's Bartender Emergency Assistance Program (BEAP).