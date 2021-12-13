‘One of My Heroes’: George Strait Mourns The Death of Mexican Singer Vicente Fernández

Tragedy struck many Mariachi fans after learning of the passing of Mexican icon Vicente Fernández. The King of Rancheras, also known as Don Chente, died at the age of 81 in a hospital in Guadalajara. Through his Instagram, his team posted a message reading, "Rest in Peace Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 a.m."

The singer was in the ICU for four months after suffering a fall on his ranch in Guadalajara, Mexico that put him on a ventilator. The caption continued, "It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing."

Sad news today. We lost The amazing legendary Vicente Fernández this morning. One of my heroes. May he Rest In Peace and may God bless and comfort his family. Hasta la Cruz Chente!! gs — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) December 12, 2021

The legendary Mexican singer was also known by "Chente" to his fans worldwide, and was praised for his beautiful love songs including "Volver, Volver," "Lastima Que Seas Ajena," "El Rey'' and "Por Tu Maldito Amor." The singer received his Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1988, winning three Grammys and eight Latin Grammy Awards throughout his career. Several Latin artists such as Ricky Martin, Maluma, Pitbull, Gloria Estefan and more paid tribute to Fernández.

But by far, one of his big fans happens to be country music icon George Strait, who made it known Fernández was one of his heroes. Paying tribute to the Mariachi singer, Strait tweeted, "Sad news today. We lost The amazing legendary Vicente Fernández this morning. One of my heroes. May he Rest In Peace and may God bless and comfort his family. Hasta la Cruz Chente!! gs."

Straight had actually included "El Rey" on his 2009 album Twang, in which Strait sang in Spanish.

"I've loved mariachi music for years, and although I'm not fluent in Spanish, I'm trying to get better," Strait once said (quote via Songfacts). "'El Rey' has been a favorite song of mine for years, and I request it every time chance I get."

President Joe Biden also paid his respects to the singer, tweeting "The music world has lost an icon. The music of Vicente Fernández created memories for millions. We send our condolences to his family and all those who loved him. Vicente will be remembered for generations to come."

The music world has lost an icon. The music of Vicente Fernández created memories for millions. We send our condolences to his family and all those who loved him. Vicente will be remembered for generations to come. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 13, 2021

Related Videos