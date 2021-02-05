The most expensive, one-of-a-kind George Strait collectible just hit the market again: King George's $7.5 million castle that's way fancier than any supposed ocean front property in Arizona.

Strait's 7925 square-foot, four-bedroom, six-bathroom manor, located in San Antonio's affluent community The Dominion, sits on 12.2 secluded acres. It was listed for $10 million in August 2018. Attempts to sell the property date back to at least November of 2017. The San Antonio Current reported the property's most recent listing and price on Feb. 2.

The website Strait Luxury says the mansion has spacious bedrooms with an en suite bath and fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with "upscale stainless appliances," saguaro cactus rib interior shutters, surround sound throughout, stained glass designed by Bill Tull, imported adobe materials, a work out room with private bathroom and sauna, a walk in safe room and more.

Per a video by Radio.com, Arizona-based architect Bill Tull and his team lived in San Antonio for two years while constructing Strait's custom dream home. A website for the property ran by Strait's daughter-in-law, realtor Tamara Strait, lists such amenities as an owners retreat with two bedrooms, two guest bedrooms with customized baths, an exercise room and a pool and spa overlooking downtown San Antonio.

While the date of the home's construction isn't listed, it was designed at least 20 years ago, considering Tull passed away in 2000. Regardless of its age, the home has been well-maintained, with Tamara Strait's website noting that the nearly 8,000-square-foot home's exterior was repainted in 2017 and its luxurious swimming pool updated in 2010.

Strait recently won the Billboard Music Award for Top Country Tour. He released his most recent album Honky Tonk Time Machine in 2019.

This article was originally published in 2019. It was updated on Oct. 21, 2020 to reflect the mansion being back on the market.