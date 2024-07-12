george-strait-rarely-does-interviews-for-this-heartbreaking-reason

George Strait has been one of Country Music's most consistent hitmakers for decades, achieving this success despite rarely giving interviews.

Of course, Country singers love chatting with publications about their lives and tunes. It's a surefire way for fans to connect with the artist and for promoting new singles or albums. Despite this, Strait rarely grants interviews, relying on touring and his tunes to build buzz for new albums over the years. Some might argue that this helps add to his reputation as a Country artist. Being less accessible helped build up a legend.

However, the main reason George Strait avoids interviews lies in heartbreak and tragedy.

Early in his career, Strait was quite open and friendly with the press. However, everything changed in 1986 when his 13-year-old daughter, Jenifer, was tragically killed in a car accident. Jenifer's death deeply burdened Strait. He chose to keep his private struggle away from the public eye.

Fans sensed the loss deeply affected the stoic Country Music star. Some even adopted Strait's "Baby Blue" as a song for her. Despite not being written by Strait and coming out before Jenifer's death, the somber tune certainly fits as a defacto tribute.

Since the Tragic Loss of His Daughter, George Strait Rarely Grants Interviews.

In a rare 2017 interview with The New Yorker magazine, Strait explained why he drastically reduced the number of interviews he agreed to after losing his daughter. He understandably wanted to avoid questions about Jenifer's death, fearing he couldn't cope with the conversation.

"I just didn't feel like talking about it, so I quit...I did want to keep singing, absolutely," he told the outlet. "But I was at the point where I'm [like], 'Alright, if this is going to cost me my career, then so be it, but it's the only way I'm going to be able to cope with it.' It just kind of turned out the way it did. It wasn't an intentional thing."

While Strait wondered if the move might hurt his career, it wasn't the case. Over the next thirty years, he produced a deep bench of chart-topping hits. He eventually achieved more number-one singles than any other artist in country music history.

"Everything just kept on going," Strait recalled, "it didn't make a bit of difference."

It demonstrates that Strait's talent stands on its own. In an era where many musicians constantly share their every move on social media, it's refreshing to see someone in the industry who avoids the incessant need for attention.