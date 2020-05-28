George Strait Films COVID-19 PSA for Texans: 'Write This Down'

George Strait teamed up with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office for a PSA titled "Write This Down, Take A Little Note" on safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We all know that being Texans means being friendly and, as we open Texas back up, it's important that we stay extra friendly by thinking about all our fellow Texans," Strait says in the video. "So, go on, write this down -- (singing) take a little note -- to remind you of these friendly things you can do to help defeat COVID-19. Wash your hands regularly, wear a face mask and stay six feet apart from others in public. Let's show the world what it means to be Texan by staying safe and staying friendly."

Strait previously took part in 'Stars of Texas' Storytime to read the bedtime story Never Ask a Dinosaur to Dinner, a book by Gareth Edwards and illustrated by Guy Parker-Rees. Stars of Texas Storytime, which kicked off in April, is hosted on Gov. Greg Abbott's Facebook page on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. CT.

The country music legend's tequila brand Código 1530 has been working to help out restaurants, bars and bartenders during the pandemic. You can currently enter to win a virtual happy hour chat with Strait. Every donation will give you a chance to win a video chat with Strait and a signed pair of Strait's custom Código 1530 boots. The winner will also be put up in a 4-star hotel and will receive two VIP tickets to one of Strait's future concerts. (You'll be flown to the concert when it's safe to travel.)

The donations will benefit the James Beard Foundation's "Open for Good" campaign, which provides long-term support to independent restaurants and bars and supports the recovery and rebuilding of the independent restaurant industry. Money raised from the sweepstakes will be used to help these restaurants and bars remain a vital part of their communities as part of Código's continual COVID-19 relief efforts.

Código recently helped bartenders who are out of work due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by donating 30 percent of its proceeds from online orders to the United States Bartenders Guild (USBG) National Charity Foundation's Bartender Emergency Assistance Program (BEAP).

