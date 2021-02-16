George Strait Shares Throwback Photo of White House Visit With George H.W. Bush

George Strait celebrated President's Day on Monday (Feb. 15) with a throwback photo of his family in the Oval Office with fellow Texan George H.W. Bush.

The image shows the country star, his wife Norma and their son, future songwriter and rodeo rider Bubba Strait (born May 14, 1981), at the White House with the nation's 41st president.

Happy Presidents' Day! Here's a #throwback to when George, Norma, and Bubba Strait visited the late George H. W. Bush in the Oval Office. 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/yD72WwVYTR — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) February 15, 2021

Bush was in office from Jan. 20, 1989 to Jan. 20, 1993: a stretch during which Strait shared a secret about a father's love with 1990's Billboard chart-topper "Love Without End, Amen."

"As it turned out, President [George H.W.] Bush told me ["Love Without End, Amen"] was one of his favorite songs that I ever did, so I was pretty proud of that, and I ended up doing it for him at Camp David," Strait told CMT in 2004 (as quoted by Taste of Country).

Strait performed his hit for Bush twice during what ended up being the former president's final trip to Camp David.

Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush were country music fans, building friendships over the years with Reba McEntire and Brad Paisley and inviting Loretta Lynn to Washington D.C. as an inauguration performer.

The country act most associated with the Bush family has to be the Oak Ridge Boys. The quartet sang at the 1997 opening of Bush's presidential library. In 2018, the country and gospel entertainers performed "Amazing Grace" as the former president' funeral.

Per Houston, Texas' KTRK, when Strait set an attendance record in 2019 at RodeoHouston, there were empty seats bearing the names of George and Barbara, who'd both passed away in 2018.

Bush's son and fellow former president George W. Bush is also a Strait fanatic. Strait performed at the younger Bush's 70th birthday party.

