George Shingleton's 'I Can't Let You Go' Captures the Lingering Pain of Lost Love [Song Premiere]

Americana and country singer-songwriter George Shingleton tackles a universal feeling on "I Can't Let You Go," a bluesy heartbreaker about the lingering pain that remains as you wait for "time to heal all wounds."

"Your kiss is like a ghost/ It's never really there," Shingleton sings. "I can hold you in the shadows/ I can feel you everywhere."

Shingleton, who wrote the song with Mike Fiorentino, says he wanted to capture the feeling of not wanting to let go of someone who's long gone.

"This song is about heartbreak, heartache, and not being able to overcome it," Shingleton tells Wide Open Country. "The idea just happened late one night while I was strumming my guitar. I think once the main hook idea for 'I Can't Let You Go' ran through my head, it was easy to write the chorus. I was writing with my buddy, Mike Fiorentino, that week, and he really liked what I had so far, and we finished it that day.



Mike and I have written some songs in the past, and it seems that we work well together when writing. This song was one of those that we knew almost everyone had experienced the feelings of not wanting to let go of someone you care about, even when you don't have control of the situation. The music came first on this one. It's basically what inspired the lyrics."



Listen to "Can't Let You Go" below.