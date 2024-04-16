George 'Reba' Schappell, Conjoined Twin Who Enjoyed a Country Music Career, Dies at 62.

George Schappell, who with his conjoined twin Lori led a life as a country music singer, has passed away at age 62. George and his twin sister passed away on Sunday, April 7, at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital from undisclosed causes, according to their obituaries by Leibensperger Funeral Homes.

Born on September 18, 1961, Lori and George, originally named Dori, were twins whose skulls were partially fused at birth. They also had critical blood vessels in common and shared 30% of their brain tissue, most notably within the frontal and parietal lobes.

George Schappell Went From Reba McEntire Fan to Covering Her Songs

Previously, George adopted the name Reba, inspired by his idol Reba McEntire. He even dyed his hair fiery red, while Lori stayed brunette because he disliked the rhyming names he and Lori had.

Lori and George Schappell were profiled in a 1997 documentary detailing their lives as conjoined twins. In it, George is revealed to be a huge Reba fan and aspiring Country Music singer. A life-size cardboard cutout of Reba is proudly on display in George's bedroom in one scene.

Despite their unique situation, the twins were outgoing and confident in the documentary. At one point, George Schappell did a cover of Reba's "Fear of Being Alone" for the program.

It seems the theme of McEntire's song hit home for the conjoined twins. When asked about separating, they suggested that's just what outsiders wished for them. They were happy as they were.

"Would we be separated? Absolutely not. My theory is: why fix what is not broken?" George explained in the documentary.

George carved out a successful career in country music. Meanwhile, Lori made a name for herself as an award-winning bowler. Additionally, Lori dedicated several years in the 1990s to working in a hospital laundry. She carefully arranged her shifts around George's music gigs. Their journey, fueled by George's musical endeavors, took them across the world. George's tours reached as far as Germany and Japan.

George Schappell Charmed a Tough Crowd as a Guest on 'The Jerry Springer Show'

However, George's music aspirations once brought him before a tough crowd. In 2002, George Schappell performed on The Jerry Springer Show, sporting Reba-inspired hair. Despite the show's infamously rowdy reputation, Schappell managed to get a standing ovation from the charmed studio audience.

Lori and George Schappell openly shared about their living situation. The twins lived in a two-bedroom apartment in Pennsylvania, each with their own room, taking turns nightly. Seeking independence, they pursued different hobbies and respected each other's space by 'zoning out'. They also took turns showering, using the curtain as a divider—one inside, the other waiting outside the tub.

Meanwhile, the twins made history twice. In 2007, they became the world's first same-sex conjoined twins to identify as different genders, after George started living as a man and came out as transgender. In 2015, the twins also defied medical expectations to become the oldest living female conjoined twins, a title confirmed by the Guinness Book of World Records.

George and Lori are survived by their father, six siblings, numerous nieces and nephews, and an extensive circle of friends.