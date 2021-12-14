George Jones' Nashville Restaurant and Museum Closes Its Doors

The George Jones, a smokehouse restaurant, live music venue, gift shop, event space and museum devoted to its Country Music Hall of Fame member namesake, has closed its doors.

The announcement came Monday (Dec. 13) via a social media post from the business.

"It has been a difficult two years for so many - our company has been no different," the post reads. "From the pandemic (and the starts and stops there) all the way through to the 2nd Avenue bombing one year ago - we have fought for what is right for our loyal staff and local partners. As many business owners know, between the workforce shortages and difficulty with consistency of products, it is a challenge day to day (to say the least) to make a business viable. For these reasons, it is with a heavy heart that we announce we are closing The George Jones Entertainment Venue after a beautiful run."

The establishment opened on April 24, 2015, just two days shy of Jones' two-year death anniversary (April 26, 2013).

"We are overjoyed to share George's legacy and memory with the Nashville community," Jones' widow Nancy Jones said in a statement announcing the opening (as quoted by American Songwriter). "We hope that this will draw George's friends and fans worldwide to our great city. George and I made this our home, and he would be happy to know that we found a home to continue his legacy in the heart of Music City."

The downtown Nashville business (located near Lower Broadway at 128 2nd Ave. N) spanned 44,000 square feet and featured a rooftop bar.

The statement promises that the George Jones Museum collection will find a new home.

"The museum and all of its contents are being handled with care," the statement reads. "There will be more to come on where this exhibit will land next."

