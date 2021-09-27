George Frayne, 'Commander Cody,' Legendary Country-Rocker Dies at 77

George Frayne, also known as Commander Cody, died on Sunday, Sept. 26 at the age of 77 following a battle with cancer. Frayne was the band leader of Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen.

"Early this morning, as I lay my head upon his shoulder, George's soul took to flight," Frayne's wife wrote on Facebook. "I am heartbroken and weary and I know your hearts break too. Thank you so much for all the love you gave and the stories you shared."

Frayne's wife shared that memorial events are being planned for the east and west coasts.

Frayne was born in 1944 in Idaho. He formed Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1967. The band's name is derived from a series of '50s science fiction films featuring a hero named Commander Cody.

In 1969, the band relocated to Berkely, California. Soon after, they signed a record deal with Paramount Records and released their debut album Lost in the Ozone, featuring their cover of the song "Hot Rod Lincoln."

The band released Tales from the Ozone in 1975 before disbanding the following year.

Frayne continued recording and performing as Commander Cody and various other names, such as the Commander Cody Band and Commander Cody and His Modern Day Airmen.

Frayne was also a talented artist, earning a bachelor's degree in design and a master's in sculpture and painting. He released the book Art, Music and Life in 2009.