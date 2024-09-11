'General Hospital' Star Works a Regular Job Outside of Hollywood

Would you rather be a thriving actor in Hollywood or work a regular 9-5 gig? In acting, you get some of the fame and the labor is drastically different than people clocking in everyday. Conversely, working a regular job means ducking the headaches of fame and living ordinarily. You could go outside and run errands like a normal person, engage freely with the world. It's hard to gauge which is more ideal. For this General Hospital star, he's doing a little bit of both to pay his bills.

Recently, Rick Hearst takes to Instagram to announce that he's taking a break from General Hospital. Moreover, he reveals that his soap opera acting isn't the only thing that fulfills him. He's living in New Jersey over Hollywood and works in Real Estate to shed any misconceptions of the Garden State. ""There [are] different parts of New Jersey... The part that I live in, South Central New Jersey, which is a beautiful place. I also happen to be a real estate agent here," he reveals. "I love helping people find homes here, sell their homes here. It's really a great lifestyle out here."

Rick Hearst Lives in New Jersey Selling Homes When He's Not Filming General Hospital

Additionally, he relishes his space in New Jersey. Rick admires the greenery and how it changes colors when he comes back from filming General Hospital in LA. Then, he shows his mother's garden and his lavish pool nearby. ""We're very happy here. It's very peaceful, it's very tranquil," Hearst emphasizes. "I love being here."

Afterwards, Hearst reminds everyone that he's the guy to come to if you're looking to move to New Jersey. "So if you happen to be looking to come to New Jersey, give me a shout. I can find you a place," the General Hospital star stresses. "Or if you are in New Jersey and would like to get an estimate on your home, see what the options are available to you, and would love to be able to work with you as well."