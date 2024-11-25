‘General Hospital’ Star Chad Duell Quits After 14 Years

Chad Duell, an actor known for playing Michael Corinthos in General Hospital, has quit the soap opera after 14 years. Duell announced the news on social media and thanked his fans for the support he has received throughout the years. According to General Hospital's producer, there are no plans to recast his role.

"After many incredible years with General Hospital, I've decided to step away from the show. This wasn't an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life," Duell wrote in a touching Instagram post. "I'm beyond grateful to Frank Valentini, the cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey."

"To all the fans: thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support and for letting Michael Corinthos be a part of your lives," he continued. "Your love and encouragement has meant the world to me. This isn't a goodbye—it's a see you later. Much love, Chad."

The Future of Michael Corinthos

Frank Valentini, who has been General Hospital's executive producer since 2012, confirmed the news on X. "I am sad to confirm the news of Chad Duell's forthcoming exit from #GeneralHospital," he wrote. "I have loved working with Chad over the years and wish him nothing but the best. He is a terrific actor and will be missed by everyone at #GH."

He then wrote that there are no current plans to recast Duell's role at the time. "I can promise a great story for Michael and his family when Chad exits in the new year," Valentini concluded.

The Michael Corinthos character was introduced in General Hospital in 1997, when he was born on-screen. Before Chad Duell took over the Corinthos mantle in 2010, Corinthos was portrayed by child actors, Blake and Dylan Hopkins, and Tiarnan Cunningham. It was Dylan Cash who aged the character in 2002. He was replaced by Drew Garrett in 2009, and finally, Chad Duell took the role in 2010.

As Valentini said, there are no plans to recast Michael Corinthos at this moment. However, Robert Adamson, who played the character when Chad Duell had scheduling conflicts since 2022, could potentially take over the role full-time, should the producer deem it appropriate.