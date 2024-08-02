'General Hospital' Star Cameron Mathison Announces He's Getting A Divorce After Two Decades

Hallmark host and actor Cameron Mathison, along with his wife Vanessa, are ending their 22-year marriage, jointly announcing their divorce.

The former couple took to Instagram to share the news with their fans. "After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways," they wrote in a joint statement on Wednesday. "We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together."

"Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them," they added.

"We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family's privacy during this transition", the statement concluded.

The couple, who married in July 2002 after a four-year courtship, are parents of two children: their son Lucas, 21, and daughter Leila, 18.

Cameron Mathison Opening Up On Past Challenges in His Marriage Prior to His Divorce Announcement

The former General Hospital star recently discussed the challenges he faced in his marriage while participating in Dancing with the Stars back in 2007.

In June, he made an appearance on Cheryl Burke's podcast, Sex, Lies and Spray Tans, where he shared his initial concerns about joining the competition show. He revealed that he was apprehensive about partnering with professional dancer Edyta ?liwi?ska due to her tendency to wear revealing outfits.

"I called [the casting director] and I said, 'Listen, I'm so happy that you've offered me the show. I can't wait. I'm in. Just do me a favor. Put me with anybody but Edyta,'" he explained. "Because I knew my wife and I, we were going through a little bit of a challenge at that time."

"I tried," he admitted. "I did everything in my power to make that as easy for [Vanessa] as possible, but it just is what it is. You can be married and do the show, obviously, but it can be, depending on the circumstances — it's just really hard."

Meanwhile, it seems Cameron Mathison already has a new flame following his divorce announcement. People spotted him strolling alongside Los Angeles-based esthetician Aubree Knight yesterday, shortly after she paid him a visit at his home.

The actor was spotted laughing and chatting with Knight, the owner of Aubree Knight Beauty, before they shared a meal together.