Gene Watson Invited to Join Grand Ole Opry

After a stretch during which the Grand Ole Opry favored such younger cast additions as Kelsea Ballerini, Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson and Luke Combs, a true living legend and ambassador for traditional country music got the nod when Opry member Vince Gill invited Gene Watson to join the family circle.

The announcement came during Watson's Friday night (Jan. 17) appearance at the Grand Ole Opry House. After Watson performed classic hits "Sometimes I Get Lucky and Forget" and "Nothing Sure Looked Good on You," Gill took the stage with quite the proposition: "If you do 'Farewell Party,' we'll invite you to be the next member of the Grand Ole Opry."

Watson, a Palestine, Texas native, made his Opry debut at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium around 55 years ago. His mainstream career began in 1975 with Capitol Records and has included such top 10 hits as "Love in the Hot Afternoon," "Paper Rosie," "Memories to Burn," "Fourteen Carat Mind" and "Don't Waste It on the Blues."

"Seems like my career just kind of happened accidentally," says Watson in his Grand Ole Opry bio. "It was purely unintentional. Music was just a sideline. I was going to be playing and singing no matter what line of work I was going to do. I never did really have any high expectations out of the music business. Even today, I never know what to expect from one day to the next. But there is one thing: As far as I know, I do have an honest reputation in the music business, and I wouldn't take nothing for that. If anything in the world means 'success' to me, that right there does."

It feels like quite the oversight for a purveyor of classic country and honky-tonk love songs the caliber of Watson to wait so long for an Opry invite. Yet while some got the call early, including George Jones in 1956 and Alan Jackson in 1991, other country music legends, such as Charlie Pride, Mel Tillis and Crystal Gayle, joined the Opry deep into their careers.

Watson's pending Grand Ole Opry membership adds to a list of career accolades that already included spots in the Texas Music Hall of Fame and the Houston, Texas Music Hall of Fame.

