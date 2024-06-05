Gene Simmons Has This Hilarious Nickname For Darius Rucker

I never would've guessed Gene Simmons and Darius Rucker existed in the same orbit. But apparently, they're good friends! According to Rucker's new memoir, Life's Too Short, he was a "KISS head"! (I hate that nickname for a fan, but I'll move on.) Rucker listened to all their songs and would eventually meet them. It was then that Simmons and Rucker made the fateful friend connection.

Per Taste of Country, Simmons had an adorable nickname for Rucker! "Gene never calls me Darius," Rucker said. "He always calls me 'Old Man River'. And he sings it," Rucker clarifies.

When "Why?" inevitably came up, Rucker had a short and sweet answer. "Because he says I'm a crooner." Well, Rucker is pretty soulful. I'm not sure if that's quite an accurate assessment of his singing style, but, hey. Simmons loves it, Rucker loves it. Who am I to judge?

Gene Simmons and Darius Rucker Are Surprising Celebrity Friends

You know what? Since we're here, let's look at some more unexpected celebrity friends! I'll start with my absolute favorite: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

how did i not know until now that martha stewart and snoop dogg have a cooking show together pic.twitter.com/HVzhRZGM7d — SungWon Cho (@ProZD) December 4, 2016

To this day, it still trips me out when I see the two of them together. The following quote from Stewart in Snoop's cookbook, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes From Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen, is utter perfection.

"Snoop and I have a special bond that dates back to when he first appeared on The Martha Stewart Show in 2008. Our relationship was born from our connection to food as we whipped up some cognac mashed potatoes and green brownies."

Oh, you know, some "cognac mashed potatoes and green brownies." Nothing too crazy. What a pair, man. Who else do we have?

I love 50 Cent & Bette Midler’s friendship pic.twitter.com/EkwAkJFKf1 — Russell ? (@RussellHayward) March 15, 2021

My formative Bette Midler experience is Hocus Pocus (shut up, don't judge me). My formative 50 Cent experience is "In da Club." Oh, and more recently, Power. And those weird 50 Cent video games.

All that is to say that I love this pairing. It makes no sense, but I'm here for it all the same.

Guy Fieri and Matthew McConaughey pose with Guy's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame pic.twitter.com/Xm56Gvksrv — Variety (@Variety) May 22, 2019

Huh? I'm sorry. Is Matthew McConaughey a permanent resident of Flavortown? When did this happen? Did I secretly fall into another timeline over my lunch break or something?

...Okay. That's enough work for today. I'm logging off. I'm leaving. I'll see y'all tomorrow. I need the rest of the day to recover from this.