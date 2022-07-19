8 Gene Autry Songs That Made the 'Singing Cowboy' a Western Icon

Gene Autry is a name that is synonymous with country music. Even almost 25 years after his death, he is remembered as one of the most influential artists who paved the road of the genre. Named "The Singing Cowboy," Autry was a multi talented entertainer who not only sang, but he was also an actor, TV host, rodeo professional, baseball team owner and more. He got his start as a singer on the radio, and soon, he signed with Columbia Records. He then performed on WLS-AM's National Barn Dance for years and began recording his own music.

The Country Music Hall of Fame member also had an illustrious radio and television career with a radio show called Gene Autry's Melody Ranch, which ran from 1940 to 1956, and his famed TV show, The Gene Autry Show, which aired on CBS from 1950 to 1956. His talents also extended to film, and he starred in dozens of movies -- mostly Westerns -- throughout his career. He also owned Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Angels for a length of time. Although he's remembered for his many endeavors, including his many hit Christmas songs (his recordings of "Here Comes Santa Claus," "Jingle Bells," "Up on the Housetop," "Frosty the Snowman," and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" are nearly as iconic as the songs themselves) his influence in country music cannot be overstated. Here are 8 of the best Gene Autry songs.

8. "Tweedle-O-Twill"

"Tweedle-O-Twill" is another '40s country standard from Autry released in 1942. Featuring 1940s production, this tune is a simple song in which the Hollywood legend sings about a man who is working in a field but wishing he was out fishing. "Tweedle O'Twill, puffin' on corn silk / Tweedle O'Twill, whittle'n' wood / Settin' there wishin', he could go fishin'/ Over the hill, Tweedle O'Twill," he sings. This song was written by Autry and Fred Rose, and it was later covered by Jim Reeves, Cathy Barnes and more.

7. "South of the Border (Down Mexico Way)"

Penned by songwriters Jimmy Kennedy and Michael Carr, "South of the Border (Down Mexico Way)" was written for the 1939 Gene Autry film of the same name. The song was named one of the Top 100 Western Songs of All Time by the Western Writers of America.

6. "Be Honest With Me"

Autry continued to blaze his trail in country music with the 1941 release, "Be Honest With Me." This song features more of those classic country sounds, including fiddle, along with polka-like influences like accordion. For the entirety of the song, Autry sings to a love interest asking her to be honest with him about the depth of her love. "If you really love me, be honest with me," he sings.

5. "Were You Sincere"

Autry questions love yet again in "Were You Sincere," released in 1940. With country instrumentation accompanying him, Autry questions a past love, wondering if she was sincere in her love for him. The songs features a slow tempo, a long musical interlude, and it also showcases some island-influenced sounds. This is fitting, as the A side of this record happens to be Autry's version of Bing Crosby's "Blue Hawaii." Elvis Presley, of course, recorded his famous version for the movie of the same name about 20 years later.

4. "I'm Beginning to Care"

Autry released another sweet country love song in 1940 with "I'm Beginning To Care." In this tune, Autry sings from the perspective of a man who has maybe been unlucky in love before, but he's starting to have feelings for a new potential partner. The song features an almost lullaby-like rhythm and swinging acoustic guitar instrumentation as Autry sings. "I'm beginning to care for the things you do / I'm seeing the sweetness I look for in you / I'm beginning to see you everywhere / I guess I'm beginning to care," he sings.

3. "That Silver-Haired Daddy of Mine"

After signing with Columbia Records in 1929, Autry released his first hit record, "That Silver-Haired Daddy of Mine," in 1932. Autry wrote and performed the song with his brother-in-law and business manager, Jimmy Long. The tune features early country music sounds as Autry sings of a father who is close to passing away. The song became a hit when Autry performed it in two films: The Phantom Empire and Tumbling Tumbleweeds.

2. "At Mail Call Today"

Autry's "At Mail Call Today" is a trademark tune from the singer, and it was released in March 1945. Co-written by Autry with frequent collaborator Fred Rose, the song finds Autry singing from the perspective of a soldier who received a letter from his girlfriend, saying she was leaving him. Although the song's subject matter is sad, the classic country production stays somewhat bouncy, as Autry sings, "The world for me ended at mail call today."

1. "Back In The Saddle Again"

It would be hard to find someone who hasn't heard the Western song, "Back In The Saddle Again." This tune has become a classic song most people learn when they're young, and it was written by Autry along with Ray Whitley back in 1939. Autry first performed the song in the film, Rovin' Tumbleweeds, and it later became the theme song for Gene Autry's Melody Ranch. With its simple guitar instrumentation and Autry's classic voice, this is a song that can't be forgotten and it is undoubtedly Autry's signature tune.

Honorable Mentions: "Take Me Back to My Boots and Saddle," "Red River Valley," "Goodbye, Little Darlin'," "I'm Thinking Tonight Of My Blue Eyes," "Blueberry Hill," "Silver Spurs (On the Golden Stairs)," "The Last Roundup," "Home on the Range," "Ridin' Down the Canyon"

