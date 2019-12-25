A Treehouse Resort is Headed to Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Everyone needs to consider Gatlinburg, Tennessee for a unique getaway spot in 2020. It's only an hour outside of Knoxville, and 15 minutes from Pigeon Forge. That means easy access to Dolly Parton's theme park, Dollywood. The cozy mountain town is known as the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park which means the views are guaranteed to be stunning.

Mark your calendars for March of 2020 when you'll get the chance to unwind in a treehouse in the Great Smoky Mountains. That's right, a treehouse resort is coming to town and is currently under construction.

This isn't just any treehouse resort. Its owners knew to bring in a real expert to make sure they got things right. It was designed by the king of treehouses himself, Pete Nelson, the star of "Treehouse Masters" on Animal Planet. Nelson has written numerous books on the art of building a treehouse and has built hundreds of structures all over the world. So we know the resort is in good hands and is going to be awesome.

"He actually designed all the treehouses, followed our concept and came up with each individual treehouse." Resort developer Joseph Ayres told WVLT. "He was involved in concept planning, picking out the trees he wanted to use, and he's building them as well.

Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek Resort will be available to reserve on Airbnb and VRBO next Spring, complete with resort-style amenities. There will be a total of eight treehouses available to rent, each with a unique layout. For now, you can follow along at the resort website for updates, or check their Instagram to see construction throughout the process.

You can see from the photos that construction is going well and that the houses will have incredible wrap-around porches to enjoy the scenery from up high.