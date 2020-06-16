The Gatlinburg SkyBridge, the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the U.S, was temporarily closed on Monday night (June 15) after a tourist caused cracks in the bridge's glass floor. The tourist ignored the bridge's "no running, jumping, or bouncing" rule, according to a news release by the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park as reported by CNN.

The visitor attempted to do a "baseball-style slide" across the Gatlinburg, Tennessee bridge's glass panels and a metal object on his clothing chipped the glass on the protective top layer of one glass panel.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Monday evening. The bridge was re-opened on Tuesday morning after repairs were completed.

CNN reports that park officials said no visitors were ever in danger.

A popular tourist attraction since its opening in 2019, the bridge is five-feet across and 140 feet above the ground at its highest point. The clear glass panels in the middle make you feel as though you're literally walking on air.

The SkyLift Park offers plenty of recreation once you've taken the walk across the bridge. The SkyDeck, known as the "best seat in town," offers plenty of seating while the SkyCenter sells snacks and drinks. There's even a gift shop so you can commemorate your visit with a souvenir.

The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the summer months.

