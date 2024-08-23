Garth Brooks Writes Heartwarming Tribute to Wife Trisha Yearwood

The marriage between Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood is a beautiful thing to witness.

Recently, Trisha Yearwood received the ACM Honors Icon Award alongside country music producer and executive Tony Brown. Consequently, Garth Brooks takes to his website to write a loving tribute on his website.

There, he expresses how his deep pride in her work. "I was just so proud. I'm always proud of her, but to see and hear her recognized like that - and to hear people use the word 'icon' in the same breath as her name - just took me someplace new," Brooks writes. "She is an icon. I know what a world-class talent and force she is and we all know what an incredible vocalist she is. But I love it when others really take notice, too."

Garth Brooks Praises His Wife After Winning ACM Award

Garth goes on to list Trisha's abundant accomplishments over her illustrious career. For instance, Yearwood would often receive the honor to perform duets and performances at major events like the Olympics and the Oscars. Additionally, she also performs in honor of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in November 2023.

Additionally, Brooks emphasizes her ability to take her skills outside of the music sphere and into other interests like her Food Network show Trisha's Southern Kitchen.

"Trisha took things that mean the world to her - family and memories of her dad and mom and her sister - and shared them with the whole world in a way no one else has really done with her cookbooks and TV show," Garth continues. "The impact she has had on our daughters by showing them by example that women can not only become whatever they can dream, but also be the best at it. That's iconic."

Lastly, in typical, supportive husband fashion, Garth emphasizes that Trisha's best work still lies ahead of her. Whatever she wishes to accomplish is all within her grasp. "I think Trisha's next iconic moments are yet to come. And they may be her most iconic yet," he concludes.