Trisha Yearwood Can't Stand Garth Brooks' Constant Whistling

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are ideal partners in harmony, as heard on everything from '90s duet "In Another's Eyes" to a recent recording of "Shallow" from A Star is Born (2018), and matrimony.

Yet after over 30 years of musical collaborations and 15 years of marriage, Brooks does one little thing that drives Yearwood up the wall, especially at a time when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has kept both legends off the road.

"I whistle everywhere I go... and it drives her absolutely nuts and she's been so sweet to put up with it," Brooks told Extra.

"It's not like just the occasional whistle, it's really like a 24/7 thing," Yearwood adds.

Even with this constant irritant, Yearwood says "I don't think there's anything that I learned that I didn't already know" after months at home with Brooks and during a socially-distanced holiday season.

The couple's been promoting CBS' Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event, which aired last Sunday night (Dec. 20).

Brooks recently learned about how "The Dance" helps Kelly Clarkson cope with an ugly and public divorce during an appearance on the first-ever American Idol winner's talk show.

"If you're a lucky artist, you're going to have songs played at people's weddings, played unfortunately at funerals... you get to be part of the fabric of somebody's life," Brooks told Extra. "As a songwriter, as an artist, oh, my gosh, they can keep -- no offense -- they can keep all the Grammys. They can keep all the awards they want when you hear things like that. That's when you feel like an artist."

Brooks and Yearwood's love story makes many of Brooks' (non-whistled) songs all the more sweeter, from contemporary Christian cover "You Move Me" to recent album cut "Stronger Than Me."

