Garth Brooks Was A Big Fan Of Olympics Ceremony And Doesn't Get Backlash

Garth Brooks seems pretty teflon with the public. He's arguably the biggest country star to ever grace the industry and he seems to duck controversy altogether. Even on hot button issues, he seems to know just what to say to stay away from the fire. What he says about this year's Olympics is proof.

Recently, the Paris Olympics began with its opening ceremony, highlighting various aspects of Parisian culture. However, wardrobe malfunctions and issues in optics with the general public arises. Consequently, many lose their minds, claiming the country makes a mockery of Christianity and their values. However, Garth doesn't take much issue at all with how the ceremony unfolded.

Garth Brooks Loved The Controversial Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Garth Brooks has nothing but good things to say about the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. He speaks with Maria Taylor on NBC for his thoughts afterwards. "I can tell you this, outside looking at France, how they're reflecting their country to the rest of the world is beautiful. If you're going to get the gold medalist of all singers, Celine Dion, oh my gosh. What a performance," Garth explains. "And I gotta tell you, you might think this is totally crazy, I think that sets the tone for the games. And I think that set the tone for everything. The level of excellence, that bar was set pretty high. France's art, that they give to the world, I think, is all of a sudden discovered again. And I gotta tell ya, if I'm France I'm very proud, and let me tell ya from outside France you should be very proud."

I take away a couple things from all of this. It could be the Garth is being incredibly neutral about this. Given the descriptions he's using, he's not necessarily being very specific. The most he brings to the dialogue is 'man, that Celine Dion sure is good at singing.' It can register as a handful of general niceties.

Either that or he has a different frame of reference than others who huffed and puffed through the ceremony. When he talks about seeing the art, it's possible Garth doesn't exclusively funnel it through his own experiences. Moreover, he doesn't assume that it's an outright diss to Christianity or anything. There's substantial proof that informs how it has nothing to do with Christian beliefs at all. But that's a history lesson for another day. Regardless, Brooks skates off without any of his base pushing him towards the fire.