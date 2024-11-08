Garth Brooks Wants To Make Major Change In Assault Lawsuit

For the past year or so Garth Brooks has been fighting a lawsuit in which he has been accused of the rape of a former employee. The Country Hall of Famer has been wrapped up in this public case for some time. But, in an interesting turn of events, Brooks is looking to make one major change.

People who have been following the Garth Brooks assault case will have noted the various twists and turns it has taken. Originally, the claim was made by Jane Roe, an unnamed woman. However, as time moved on, fans were shocked to find out it was a former employee of Garth Brooks and his wife opening the lawsuit.

Brooks came under fire for revealing the name and face of the woman, who preferred to stay anonymous. Her lawyers noted that her outing could "retaliate, harm, and subject her to victim shaming and blaming. This egregious conduct must not be condoned and Brooks and his counsel shall be responsible for penalties imposed by this court."

However, it seems Garth Brooks now has a new tactic in this lawsuit. They will attempt to move on and have the case closed.

Garth Brooks Is Moving to Federal Court

According to ET, Garth Brooks's lawyers are hoping to move his case from the Supreme Court in California to the federal court instead. This is apparently in an effort to have the case dismissed. Due to the difference, it is easier in one than the other.

Although the US system is wildly confusing, there is apparently more chance of this happening in the Federal Court. Whether or not this is the case will only stand to be seen. The exact ins and outs aren't clear.

It appears Garth Brooks wants the lawsuit over as soon as possible. He has voiced opinions about moving on with his life. In Inside Studio G he spoke about his love for the country of Ireland. He and his wife visited on tour and fell in love with the place. The friendly people, warm pubs, and music scene fitted their lifestyle perfectly. However, the lawsuit will have to be cleared before any moves are made.