Garth Brooks Turned Down Star Role In 'Twister' Over Insane Demand

Garth Brooks lies in the history books as maybe the biggest country star ever. You can never strip away his dozens of accolades, the records he breaks, and the wild numbers behind his name. However, Garth's career keeps his almost exclusively in music. His crossover appeal wanes over the years. Sure, he might've hit Saturday Night Live or tried his hand at a sitcom. But he never finds himself in those big budget films. One person still takes issue with the roles Brooks turned down.

In 2013, his former production partner Lisa Sanderson sues the country heavyweight for self sabotaging his career. Moreover, she sues him for $425k because his decision making negatively damages her finances back then. In the suit, Sanderson reveals Garth Brooks turns down roles in Twister and Saving Private Ryan. His reasoning stands as one of the most ridiculous, arrogant stances I will ever hear.

Garth Brooks Can't Accept The Twister is Higher On The Bill Than He is

Apparently, Garth Brooks can't handle being lesser on the bill than someone else. For Saving Private Ryan, he wasn't interested in bickering back and forth for equal footing on the bill. Fine, you sell 68 million albums, maybe you don't want to sacrifice screen time to guys like Tom Hanks and Matt Damon. It's an absurd notion, nobody truly knows if Brooks could really act. But he banks on his name value as much as Forrest Gump and the other guys.

However, Garth being jealous of a tornado is one of the dumbest things I have ever read. He claims that the real star of the film is the tornado and not him. Consequently, he firmly would not share the screen with the natural disaster. Maybe he could've been the tornado and sing 'Friends in Low Places' as he touches the ground.

Regardless, his denial then screws him out of a massive blockbuster today. The sequel 'Twisters' with Glen Powell kills at the box office right now. Additionally, the soundtrack includes the biggest country stars of today and the greats of the past. Garth Brooks could've easily slotted himself into this major pop culture event. Still, I can't imagine he's aching for cash. He'll always have that Nashville money.