Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Trying to Get Kelly Clarkson a Man

Everyone knows what it's like to be on a massive drought in the dating scene. Oftentimes, the market just isn't right for true love and the intentions don't match. It grows increasingly frustrating with age, as the options start to dwindle and other people marry while you stay single. This is unfortunately the case for pop star and current daytime talk show host Kelly Clarkson. However, she has huge backup in arguably the biggest power couple in country music: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Recently, Life & Style reports how Garth and Trisha work overtime to try and set their friend up with a good man. "They know a lot of eligible men in the music world, both in Nashville and New York, where Kelly shoots her talk show and spends a lot of her time," their source claims. "They hate to think of Kelly spending the prime of her life alone."

Moreover, they don't want to be overly pushy either. However, Garth and Trisha do emphasize that they're available if Clarkson ever decides to break the glass and ask for help. The source continues, "They're letting Kelly know the offer is there. They want her to be as happy as they are!"

Garth Brooks and His Wife Trisha Yearwood Try to Play Matchmaker for Kelly Clarkson

This comes on the heels of Kelly Clarkson finding her current dating roulette to be a bit 'awkward' nowadays. Four years ago, she split from her former husband Brandon Blackstock. She swears that she's totally content being single because of her friends and her kids. However, sources remain a bit skeptical there.

If you're going to try and swoop Kelly Clarkson up off of her feet, you need to prove you have a Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kind of love. Their marriage remains one of the most ironclad examples of love within a hectic country music industry. To this day, Brooks still writes love letters on his website admiring his wife two decades into their marriage. Many popular relationships within the industry end up crashing in flames. Ask Billy Ray Cyrus or Miranda Lambert about their rough past relationships.