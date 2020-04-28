Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Slated For Grand Ole Opry Appearance

The Grand Ole Opry's recent trend of Saturday night broadcasts with no Opry House audience, in line with the state of Tennessee's COVID-19 (coronavirus) precautions, continues in a big way on May 2 when longtime members Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood take the hallowed stage.

The married couple's performance will mark the Grand Ole Opry's 4,922nd consecutive Saturday with a live show. It will air live at 7 p.m. CST via the Opry's radio home, Nashville's 650 AM WSM, and on TV station the Circle Network. It will also livestream via Circle's YouTube and Facebook pages.

Brooks announced the appearance during the April 27 episode of his weekly Facebook Live series Inside Studio G.

"During this time, they've been just having guys show up and do their thing," Brooks says. "So, me and Miss Yearwood--we're going to be doing the Opry. And Miss Yearwood says, 'What are you going to do?' And I said, 'What, are you kidding me? I'm going to do some of the greatest country music on the planet for me.' So, I'm sure there's probably going to be some [George] Jones, there's going to be some Randy Travis, some [George] Strait, [Merle] Haggard. And then you know the Queen, she's going to sing some of the greatest stuff ever and it could all be her stuff, too. This is going to be a fun Saturday night right here."

The duet partners' appearance comes a week after Luke Combs and Craig Morgan shared billing on the weekly broadcast, hosted by Bobby Bones.

Brooks joined the Grand Ole Opry cast in 1990 after being invited by songwriter Johnny Russell ("Act Naturally"). Eighteen years later, Brooks inducted Yearwood into the family circle.

The Opry house is where Brooks announced in 2009 that he was coming out of retirement as a touring and recording artist.