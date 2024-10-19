Garth Brooks Reportedly Dealing With Health Issues Amidst Lawsuit

The Garth Brooks saga remains a dark, disturbing set of allegations. Disgusting behavior from the country star sullies his reputation as he messily combats his accusations. It'll be a long time before this case clears up and he knows it. He even informed his fans to be prepared to stick it out for the long haul. Apparently, though, it's already taking a physical toll on him.

Recently, sources tell In Touch that these court battles and legal woes leave Garth Brooks all out of sorts. The source explains, "He's totally convinced he'll get through this sordid mess, but it's caused him undue stress. He's in legal meetings and the phone is going off 24/7, He's having to fend off questions from friends and loved ones. It's perhaps the most stressful event of his life."

Garth Brooks Reportedly Battling Health Woes Amidst Sexual Assault Lawsuit

In addition to all of the mental anguish and stress he's facing from the lawsuit, reports say Garth is relapsing back into bad eating habits. "The pressure he's facing is enough to make him a nervous wreck," the insider continues. "He'd got back to being healthy physically, but now there are genuine concerns about his blood pressure. It's not helped that he's clearly seeking solace in the bread bin, too."

Previously, Garth had lost an abundance of weight. He drops fifty pounds when his wife cuts his usual binges in favor of home cooked meals instead. Nowadays, Brooks hides away with his bad habits again to the displeasure of Trisha. "People around him notice he's gained weight, no doubt from the comfort eating, and worse, he's hoarding food from Trisha, sweets, chips, all kinds of bad stuff that she'd throw out if she saw it," the source continues. "Garth is trying not to worry and look after himself, everyone is saying he'll win this, but it doesn't take away the fact he's in a real bad place emotionally over this scandal."