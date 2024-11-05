Garth Brooks Releasing 'The Anthology Part IV' in December

Amidst all of the incredible turmoil going on in his personal life, Garth Brooks still trudges forward with his Anthology series. Recently, Brooks announced the next installment of his Anthology series, The Anthology Part IV. There, he'll share new, exclusive photos and recall his time in Oklahoma after retreating from country stardom. "Those fourteen years of my life are the ones I'll always remember. It was life at its best. I learned to be a dad, my girls got to know me, and I'd never for one second regret walking away from a career in order to find all of that," Garth said in a statement.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Part one saw Brooks detail the first five years of his meteoric rise within country music. He personally describes the inspirations and recording process for his five albums under Capitol Nashville. Moreover, he curbed anecdotes from fellow contemporaries in the country space as well as friends and family at the time. One can easily assume that the final part of his Anthology series will take Garth to the present day. He'll likely tackle his life behind the scenes, marriage and music alike.

Garth Brooks Releasing New Anthology Installment Amidst Sexual Assault Lawsuit

This comes on the heels of a very nasty lawsuit, accusing him of rape and sexual assault. The woman claims intense sexual harassment from Garth, including incessant sexual texting. Eventually though, it gradually increases to alleged rape. "Tragically, her worst fears came true when seconds later he was towering over her, his 6-foot and almost 300-pound frame ready to pounce on Ms. Roe, who is less than 5 feet and 100 pounds. As she began to panic, he grabbed her hands and pulled her into the next room and onto the bed where she could not escape his physical domination," the lawsuit reads.

Garth outright denies the claims and files his own defamation lawsuit. He believes that this does nothing but put dirt on his reputation. Moreover, Brooks firmly believes the woman is just after what's in his bank account. "Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of - ugly acts no human should ever do to another," he says.