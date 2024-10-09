Garth Brooks Publicly Names His Accuser, Prepares For Sexual Assault Lawsuit to Take Years

The Garth Brooks saga gets uglier and uglier as the days go on. Now, he's publicly outing his accuser after he was explicitly named in her sexual assault lawsuit.

Recently, Garth files a counter lawsuit to the woman accusing him of rape and sexual assault. Initially, he keeps things relatively respectful, simply claiming that she's looking to extort him. Moreover, he says that everything she's alleging is baseless and holds no weight. However, he goes full scorched earth by publicly naming the accuser since his own name's already attached.

Currently, the woman's name remains to be seen, staying under the pseudonym 'Jane Roe' for the time being. Still, her lawyers don't take kindly to leaking the woman's name. They claim his disrespect to her anonymity says more about him than he realizes. "Garth Brooks just revealed his true self. Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim," they say in a statement. "With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don't apply to him. On behalf of our client, we will be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately."

Garth Brooks Tells Fans That His Sexual Assault Lawsuit Might Take Years to Finish

Additionally, Garth Brooks appears on his Facebook series Inside Studio G after a two week hiatus. There, he rips the band aid off and addresses his audience directly about his sexual assault allegations. Moreover, he lets them know that this won't go away swiftly. "A lot's happened in the last two weeks. Let's address the elephant in the room, shall we?" Brooks prefaces. "This thing is on. It's gonna happen. And people are telling me it could be up to two years, so my suggestion is, we all take a deep breath, we all just kind of settle in and let's hold hands and take the trip together, ok?"

Lastly, Garth encourages absolute silence on his allegations because he can't say anything in detail either. He just wants his fans on his side amidst the ugly details. "Because it is something that you cannot talk about. That's all we can say about it," Brooks says. "So for those who joined us tonight to hear about that, I bid you a wonderful rest of your night because that's the last we can say about."