Garth Brooks Performs Jimmy Kimmel Mini-Concert At Last Minute After It Was Previously Canceled

Garth Brooks ended up performing his mini-show on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after all. The singer decided to move forward with the concert at the last minute.

Videos by Wide Open Country

He ended up taking the stage in all-black with a hooded sweatshirt. This comes after reports went out that the concert was canceled. The ticketing company 1iota told ticketholders, "The Garth Brooks Outdoor Mini-Concert on Monday, November 25th is moving back outside as originally scheduled." Likewise, social media confirmed the concert, "'Tonight Garth Brooks returns to @JimmyKimmelLive and he's bringing the whole band with him! -Team Garth."

However, previously 1iota told concertgoers that the show had "been canceled and will no longer proceed as scheduled." It also added, "event will not be rescheduled." Meanwhile, the company blamed the changing nature of TV on it.

"Television production decisions can fluctuate due to a variety of reasons," the company said. "Unfortunately, in the world of television, these things sometimes happen."

Garth Brooks And Legal Case

Meanwhile, Brooks is facing legal trouble. An unidentified woman has accused him of sexual assault. The singer has denied the allegations and promised to fight them.

He said, "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of - ugly acts no human should ever do to another."

He continued, "We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides. I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."

"A lot's happened in the last two weeks. Let's address the elephant in the room, shall we?" Brooks also added. "This thing is on. It's gonna happen. And people are telling me it could be up to two years, so my suggestion is, we all take a deep breath, we all just kind of settle in and let's hold hands and take the trip together, ok?"