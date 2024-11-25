Garth Brooks Named One Of Billboard's Top 100 Country Artists Ever Amid Legal Woes

It's all swings and roundabouts with Garth Brooks recently. While on one hand, Brooks is fighting a legal battle against sexual allegations, on the other, he has also just been named in Billboard's top 100 Country Artists.

Videos by Wide Open Country

For some time now, Garth Brooks has been tangled up in a lawsuit with a former employee. She has accused him of sexually abusing her, including claims of rape. He denies all charges and has been working legal magic to avoid the charges. However, the decision for Billboard to include Garth Brooks in their Top 100 Country Artists must add a little sweetness to the bitter.

Billboard's Top 100 Country Artists list is pretty complete, including everyone from Taylor Swift to Conway Twitty. Of course, with no surprise, the first place is taken by the queen of the country herself, Dolly Parton. There could be no other. And, interestingly, Garth Brooks has taken the prestigious 7th spot in the top 100 list. The post lists his accolades, and it's clear to see why he took the top ten spot.

If Found Guilty Will Brooks Keep His Top 100 Spot

Currently, Garth Brooks is fighting his legal battle with everything he's got. The former employee is looking to sue, but the accusations haven't stuck yet.

Recently, Brooks and his legal team have looked to have the case thrown out. In a clever bit of legal tinkering, they have managed to get it transferred to another court. In this court, Brooks already has a lawsuit against his former employee. By doing this, she will now have to prove that he ever did anything to her, rather than the other way around.

Brooks believes this will be enough to clear his name. Previously, he had to prove his innocence, but now, she has to prove his guilt. It's a clever bit of legal trickery but might be enough to clear the Garth Brooks name and keep him in Billboard's Top 100 Country Artists.

It's always a bit awkward handing out awards to folks, only to realize retroactively that they're very bad people. The outcome of this lawsuit is still yet to be seen, but Garth Brooks, his legal team, and his family seem to have faith.