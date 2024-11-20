Garth Brooks ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Mini-Concert Canceled Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

A highly anticipated free concert featuring Garth Brooks has been canceled, without any sign of being rescheduled. This cancellation comes amid the sexual assault allegations he had been wrapped up in, raising questions as to whether this may be the reason.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Fans were eager to get involved with the free mini-concert with Garth Brooks on November 25th. Free tickets were being distributed through 1iota, and many had already got their place. However, in a tweet and email, fans were told that the gig was no longer happening.

There was no more information on the cancellation. People hoping to see the Garth Brooks mini-concert simply got this message. "Unfortunately, the Garth Brooks Outdoor Mini-Concert at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Monday, November 25 has been canceled and will no longer proceed as scheduled. Television production decisions can fluctuate due to a variety of reasons. We hate delivering disappointing news, and we hope you will join us in the future for another exciting fan experience. Unfortunately, in the world of television, these things sometimes happen. This event will not be rescheduled."

Fans were obviously put out by the news. Seeing the country music star live, on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' of all places, would be a great experience.

Speculation About The Canceled Garth Brooks Concert

This cancellation comes amid the sexual assault allegations that Garth Brooks is involved in. A former employee, originally only known as Jane Roe, claimed he abused her over the years of her employment.

However, Garth outed her name publicly in court, leading to people digging into the history. It came out that she was claiming he had raped, sexually assaulted her, and propositioned her. However, Garth Brooks is fighting the case.

Currently, he and his lawyers are trying to get the case transferred from one court to another. This could end up with the current Garth Brooks lawsuit being canceled through some clever legal trickery.

Although the case is not closed, this could very well be the reason for the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' mini-concert being canceled for Garth Brooks fans. It doesn't look good to have a possible rapist on stage amid a court case. I imagine the producers want to keep well enough away until his innocence is proven, or not.