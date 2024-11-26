Garth Brooks Gets Emotional While Talking About Family Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Garth Brooks is opening up about family and how he's spending the holiday season. The singer got emotional while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night. Brooks has been going through a tough time personally as he faces sexual assault allegations.

The singer is embroiled in the middle of a lawsuit against a woman claiming he sexually assaulted her. Brooks didn't mention the lawsuit, but he did get emotional while talking about the holidays with Trisha Yearwood and his daughters.

"For me, [Christmas tree] ornaments are cool, but they gotta have a meaning to them," he said. "[Yearwood and I] always decorate with the three girls. We've done that since we've known each other. So the three girls have three bells, and that's the first thing that has to go on the tree.

Brooks fought back tears as he said, "I'm gonna start crying, sorry."

"That's the first thing that goes on the tree, and that means it's Christmas and that means it's time to love one another and drop all this silly s--t and just have some fun together," he continued.

Garth Brooks And Legal Woes

Meanwhile, he said that the tree normally goes up after Thanksgiving. However, he won't be home until a bit later because he's finishing up his Las Vegas residency.

"So Ms. Yearwood said, 'We're starting Christmas now.' That was about three weeks ago," he recounts.

Of the allegations, Brooks has denied having any involvement with the woman.

He said, "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of - ugly acts no human should ever do to another."

He continued, "We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides. I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."