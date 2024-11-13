Garth Brooks Gets Emotional About "Darkest Time of My Life"

Garth Brooks is baring his emotions for the world ahead of the latest installment of his Anthology series. Amidst the disturbing sexual assault allegations, he's getting incredibly emotional about a heavy time in his life. Recently, Brooks went on his weekly Inside Studio G show. There, he promotes his latest box set, his fourth installment in his Anthology series. This particular set delves deep into when the country legend stepped away from music in 2000 and left for 14 years. Additionally, fans will see some exclusive archival pictures and stories.

One of his fans asks what was something he learned from that period in his life. Immediately, Garth feels the tears start to rise and explains how that period was incredibly challenging for him. "Yeah I'm kind of embarrassed about this. One of the things you learn first is this whole Anthology IV starts in probably the darkest time of my life. This was tough. This was tough to talk about," Garth admits.

Garth Brooks Reveals His Latest Anthology Installment is His Darkest

Then, Garth breaks down the three things that turned his life into a whirlwind. He says, "You're in the triangle, right? You're in the triangle of retiring, you're gonna lose your marriage to someone that's been a really good friend to you for 15 years, and then you are... you lost your mama. It's just tough. It's just a dark period of time."

Ultimately, what Garth learns from this time was how he wished he handled his retirement a little bit differently. "So what I didn't know is who didn't know the announcement was coming. I guess I had went over it in my head so much that I just thought everybody knew. So the fact that the retirement at the 100 Million press conference was a surprise to even our people kind of made me feel bad about how it was handled on my side. Looking back, that's one of the things that caught me off guard," Brooks admits.