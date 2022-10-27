Garth Brooks Preparing to Launch 'The Garth Channel 2.0'

Garth Brooks is bringing back the Garth Channel, and it's time to get excited.

The Garth Channel was Brooks' SiriusXM station that shut down after six years of airplay on October 1. Included in its rotation? All of Brooks' favorite songs, sound bites from the man himself, and plenty of tunes from the "Friends in Low Places" crooner.

The Garth Channel was not meant to be a permanent project, but it ended up lasting for some time. Now, Brooks says the Garth Channel is coming back -- with a vengeance, as the aptly-named Garth Channel 2.0. Speaking to Country Countdown USA host Lon Helton, Brooks confirmed the follow-up station is on its way.

"The Garth Channel came to an end, so now we're getting ready to launch Garth Channel 2.0," Brooks told Helton. "The Friends bar on Broadway may also have its own channel." The Friends in Low Places bar is still under construction in the heart of Music City, but it's a hotly-anticipated venue that fans will likely flock to once it's complete.

Brooks didn't divulge what type of music we might hear on this new and improved channel, but if it's anything like the old one, we can expect to hear plenty of his favorite tunes.

"What I love is, technology will open the door where the new chapter will be like nothing we've ever done before," he said of the upcoming iteration of the Garth Channel. "So I look forward to the future."

The second coming of the Garth Channel will coincide with Brooks releasing the second chapter of his anthology series, The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years. He'll be super busy promoting it, of course, so we'll likely be hearing a lot more out of the Garth Channel 2.0 in the coming days.

