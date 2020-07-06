Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Postpone Livestream Concert Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Country superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have postponed a Facebook Live concert slated for July 7 and two episodes of social media series Inside Studio G due to a team member's possible COVID-19 exposure.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Garth Brooks is moving his and Trisha Yearwood's July 7th Facebook concert to a later date and postponing Inside Studio G for 2 weeks," read an announcement on Brooks' Facebook page. "While Garth and Trisha are fine, the Garth/Trisha camp has possibly been exposed to the Covid-19 virus. To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for 2 weeks and thank everyone for their concern. -- Team Garth & TeamTY"

Brooks and Yearwood have been proponents of livestream concerts since the coronavirus pandemic began, with noteworthy events including a late March Facebook concert, the April 1 CBS special Garth & Trisha Live!, a May 2 set at the Grand Ole Opry House and Brooks' late June drive-in concert which followed social distancing guidelines and aired at over 300 theaters in North America.

"We are excited because this is a reason to get out of the house, but at the same time you get to follow all the COVID rules from every individual state and you get to have fun and stay within the guidelines of social distancing ... we're calling it 'social distancing partying'," Brooks said of the drive-in event, which People called "the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters in the United States and Canada."

As of July 6, a total of 52,155 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Tennessee, including 11,205 in Nashville/Davidson County. Statewide statistics include 628 deaths attributed to the coronavirus outbreak, including the passings of Joe Diffie and John Prine.