Garth Brooks Considers Moving To Ireland Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Ireland is one of the jewels of Europe, as anyone who has ever had the pleasure of visiting will know. After Garth Brooks and his wife toured, they voiced their desires to move across and become residents of Ireland, amid his sexual assault allegations.

If you have ever taken the time to visit the home of Guinness, folk music, and St Patrick, you'll understand the appeal. The Irish countryside is unmatched, and the pubs are full of delicious food, friendly faces, and fantastic music. This is probably why Garth Brooks and his wife may be planning a permanent emigration to Ireland.

In a recent episode of his Facebook live series, he mentioned his desire to become a resident of the small island. He had wanted to buy himself a place over there, prompting a response from a female fan. She offered him and his wife a place to stay while he found his feet. This kindness is typical of the welcoming and warm attitude of the Irish.

Garth Brooks spoke about his wife's love for Ireland when he visited to play a few gigs. "I think this last time over there, she just fell head over heels in love with the country," he commented. "We played two weekends, so we went on that stint across the country, and everyone was so sweet to her." Garth Brooks was clearly enamored with the Irish people.

A Complicated Case Before Garth Brooks Can Move to Ireland

Despite voicing his desire to move to the cold but kind country of Ireland, Garth Brooks has some things to sort out. He is currently wrapped up in a lawsuit accusing the musician of sexual assault and battery. Before he can emigrate to Europe, he will need to clear these allegations up.

The unnamed woman claims that during the 15 years she worked for him, he sexually assaulted and raped her. The 9,000-word document outlines a number of the acts allegedly committed against her by Garth Brooks. The graphic details are not a nice read.

However, his daughters and his wife believe that he will easily beat the allegations. Maybe a change of pace and country in Ireland will be good for Garth Brooks and his family.