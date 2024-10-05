Garth Brooks Claims Accuser Thought He Would Get Her Murdered

The Garth Brooks sexual assault saga grows even darker as details emerge. As the woman continues with her own lawsuit and allegations, the country star counters with one of his own. There, unsettling details emerge, showing some truly unsettling behavior.

Recently, new information from Garth Brooks' defamation lawsuit reveals some disturbing details. There, it says that he learns of these grooming and rape allegations back in July. He receives a letter via the woman's attorneys, detailing her accusations. Additionally, it reads that she feels tremendous fear that Brooks would hire someone to harm her. It reads, "Defendant also alleged a belief that Plaintiff planned to hire someone to murder her. The July 17 demand letter was the first time Plaintiff learned of these allegations, none of which has any basis in fact."

Garth Brooks Tries to Shake Off Lawsuit and Continue His Performances

This comes on the heels of Garth Brooks issuing a statement, responding to the lawsuit. There, he essentially dismisses the allegations as desperate attempts for more money. Moreover, he also counters with a lawsuit of his own. He argues that this whole saga acts as a form of defamation to his character. "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face," Garth writes. "Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of - ugly acts no human should ever do to another.

Brooks concludes his response by emphasizing how he simply wishes to perform without worry. In addition, Garth says he trusts the judicial system to play out in his favor as this saga continues. "I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds doing forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now," he states. "I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."