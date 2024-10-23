Garth Brooks Buys Part Of Vanderbilt Goal Post For Bar Amid Allegations Fight

Remember when all we used to write about Garth Brooks was his music and his Friends In Low Places bar? The singer has been through it in the media after sexual allegations surfaced. That back and forth is ongoing in the courts.

But Brooks took a moment for himself and to focus on other things. The singer recently made a substantial purchase. He bought part of Vanderbilt's goalpost after fans tore it down. They removed the goalpost after beating Alabama and carried through town.

Brooks explained, "So we were talking about Vanderbilt tearing down the goalpost and going by Friends. They got fined so bad that they had to cut the goalpost up in pieces and sell the pieces to pay off the fines, which was great. What they didn't sell was the pad that was on it. We bought it. We had to because you're raising money for 'em. We had to."

He continued, "It's going to be in Sevens Club up there. We'll see how many we can get the guys to sign it. But what I love about that whole thing was, 'Shock the world.' That whole saying was so cool, because I love the underdog. Love it when the underdog gets a shot."

Garth Brooks And Legal Battle

Meanwhile, Brooks has garnered controversy for how he's handling his allegations fight. The singer's team chose to publicly name his accuser. The accuser's team blasted them for it.

"Garth Brooks just revealed his true self. Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim," they say in a statement. "With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don't apply to him. On behalf of our client, we will be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately."

Meanwhile, Brooks is hoping fans will hang tight with him through all of this.

"A lot's happened in the last two weeks. Let's address the elephant in the room, shall we?" Brooks prefaces. "This thing is on. It's gonna happen. And people are telling me it could be up to two years, so my suggestion is, we all take a deep breath, we all just kind of settle in and let's hold hands and take the trip together, ok?"

"Because it is something that you cannot talk about. That's all we can say about it," Brooks says. "So for those who joined us tonight to hear about that, I bid you a wonderful rest of your night because that's the last we can say about