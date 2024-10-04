Garth Brooks Breaks Silence About Sexual Assault Allegations

Recently, country singer Garth Brooks responds to the sexual assault allegations that have come forward about him. Apparently, he had already been preparing himself for these allegations to come forth. Moreover, he calls these accusations false and alleges the lawsuit is a form of extortion.

Additionally, Garth writes a statement personally, claiming that the woman strictly acts this way in order to grab a check from him. "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face," Brooks pens. "Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of - ugly acts no human should ever do to another."

In the meantime, Garth files a defamation lawsuit to counter the woman's lawsuit. Moreover, he leans on the court system to do the speaking for him in all of this. "I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds doing forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now," Brooks concludes. "I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."

Garth Brooks Denies Sexual Assault Allegations from 2019

This comes on the heels of the initial lawsuit against Brooks, alleging sexual assault. She identifies herself anonymously under Jane Roe for safety purposes. Their relationship begins when she works for his wife Trisha Yearwood in 1999. Then, after a long connection, Brooks hires her personally in 2017. Additionally, dire straits in the woman's life financially causes her to take more of Garth's work in 2019.

Initially, everything is smooth. However, things take a turn in 2019 when she arrives to do his hair and makeup as usual. Instead, the country singer greets her fresh out of the shower, naked and erect. Then, she says Garth forces her to touch him and encourages oral sex during this exchange. Allegedly, Brooks had been fantasizing over it.

Because of her financial situation, the woman endures the sexual harassment. However, things take a dark turn when Brooks books a one bedroom hotel for the both of them ahead of a Grammy Tribute. There, she claims Garth violently rapes her. The lawsuit details the brutal night. "Tragically, her worst fears came true when seconds later he was towering over her, his 6-foot and almost 300-pound frame ready to pounce on Ms. Roe, who is less than 5 feet and 100 pounds. As she began to panic, he grabbed her hands and pulled her into the next room and onto the bed where she could not escape his physical domination," it reads.