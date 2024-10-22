Garth Brooks' Attorneys Defend Publicly Outing Sexual Assault Accuser

Apparently, Garth Brooks doesn't believe in taking the high road when it comes to this lawsuit. The way he sees it, if they go low, go even lower. After the person that accused him of sexual assault comes forward, Brooks and his team make it a point to also put the accuser in the spotlight, despite wanting anonymity. Now, his attorneys defend that decision rather than cower from it.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Garth Brooks' attorneys stand by their decision to publicly name the accuser. They have a couple of different reasons why they do so too. They claim that the woman's already agreed to use her name, there's no sense in keeping it a secret at this rate. Moreover, "internet sleuths and country music industry insiders" already have her information, according to the team. The lawyers provide a local Mississippi magazine too, showing her side by side with Garth and his wife Trisha.

Consequently, Garth and the attorneys find the use of pseudonyms to be a pointless affair, especially after naming the country singer first. David Kaufman says in particular, "They wanted a public fight, and they got one."

Garth Brooks' Accuser And Her Attorneys Fire Back After Public Outing

Conversely, the accuser's attorney Jeanne Christensen argues that this decision is merely a spiteful one. She claims that Brooks and his team wish to intimidate the accuser into backing down from the lawsuit. "Garth Brooks just revealed his true self. Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim," they say in a statement. "With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don't apply to him. On behalf of our client, we will be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately."

Currently, there's no ruling on the matter. All we know for certain is that this case will be a messy one and Garth's reputation will likely never be the same afterwards.